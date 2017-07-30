England vs South Africa Live 3rd Test Day 4: England look to consolidate against South Africa

England vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4: England look to build lead against South Africa. (Source: AP) England vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4: England look to build lead against South Africa. (Source: AP)

If rain stays away, England can well beat South Africa in the third Test at The Oval. England currently lead by 252 runs in the second innings and will resume the innings on 74 for the loss of one wicket. England bowled out South Africa 178 in the first innings to take a 175-run lead. Alastair Cook was dismissed in the second innings cheaply but Keaton Jennings and Tom Westley increased the lead on day three. South Africa will hope to bowl them out as soon as possibly or hope that the rain saves them of a defeat. The series is currently tied 1-1. Catch the England vs South Africa Live Score of 3rd Test Day 4 from The Oval here.

England vs South Africa Live Score of 3rd Test Day 4: England 74/1 –

TEAMS:

England XI: Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Toby Roland-Jones, James Anderson, Tom Westley

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Dean Elgar, Heino Kuhn, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Vernon Philander, Chris Morris, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada

