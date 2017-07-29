England vs South Africa Live Score 3rd Test Day 3: England look to bowl out South Africa

England vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 3: England look to bowl out South Africa. England vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 3: England look to bowl out South Africa.

South Africa will resume their innings on 126 for the loss of eight wickets and look to avoid the follow-on for which they still need 33 runs. Temba Buvma and Morne Morkel are at the crease and will have this task at their hand. England posted 353 in their first innings after a century from all-rounder Ben Stokes. Toby Roland-Jones then stole the show with ball with a four-wicket haul and ran through the South African batting line-up and had it in tatters. Catch the England vs South Africa Live Score of 3rd Test Day 3 and ENG vs SA 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score here.

England vs South Africa Live Score of 3rd Test Day 3: South Africa 126/8 – The Proteas resume their innings at 126 for the loss of eight wickets with Bavuma and Morkel at the crease.

