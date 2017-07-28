England vs South Africa, Live cricket score, 3rd Test Day 2: England eye stability with Alastair Cook against South Africa

England vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 2: Catch all live action from the match. England vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 2: Catch all live action from the match.

Alastair Cook ensured a quality launch to The Oval’s 100th Test with an innings of familiar patience and defiance that guided England to 171 for four against South Africa on an absorbing but rain-disrupted opening day of the third Test on Thursday. Electing to bat, England captain Joe Root gave his predecessor Cook the chance to impress again in the landmark Test at the south London venue which has become one of the cricket’s most historic grounds over 137 years. The four-match series between England and South Africa is so far level at 1-1 with England winning the Lord’s Test to begin Joe Root’s captaincy career in the most perfect manner after the right-hander celebrated his new role with a flamboyant 190 but they lost the plot in the second encounter and stood on the losing side at Trent Bridge.

England squad: Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, Toby Roland-Jones, James Anderson, Tom Westley

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Dean Elgar, Heino Kuhn, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Vernon Philander, Chris Morris, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn

