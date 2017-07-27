England vs South Africa Live Score 3rd Test Day 1: England win toss, elect to bat first at The Oval

England vs South Africa Live Score 3rd Test Day 1: England play South Africa in 100th Test at The Oval. England vs South Africa Live Score 3rd Test Day 1: England play South Africa in 100th Test at The Oval.

The 100th Test at The Oval will see England and South Africa play their third Test of the four-match series. The series is tied at 1-1 after England won the Lord’s Test but South Africa came back to beat the hosts at Trent Bridge. This will be a big test for England under their new captain Joe Root, who was critcised after the loss in the second Test. The Proteas will be boosted with the return of pacer Kagiso Rabada while they send JP Duminy has been sent back home. Catch the England vs South Africa Live Score of 3rd Test Day 1 from The Oval here.

England vs South Africa Live Score 3rd Test Day 1, ENG vs SA Live Score: England and South Africa clash in the third Test in what will the 100th Test at The Oval with the series tied 1-1.

England squad: Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, Toby Roland-Jones, James Anderson, Tom Westley

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Dean Elgar, Heino Kuhn, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Vernon Philander, Chris Morris, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn

