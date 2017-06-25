England vs South Africa Live Score 3rd T20I: South Africa win toss, elect to bowl against England

England vs South Africa Live Score 3rd T20: England, South Africa square-off in decider. (Source: Reuters) England vs South Africa Live Score 3rd T20: England, South Africa square-off in decider. (Source: Reuters)

England and South Africa produced on the most thrilling T20 internationals in Taunton which levelled the series 1-1 as South Africa beat the hosts by three runs. South Africa posted a competitive total of 174 for 8 wickets and England were cruising to the total with 133 for 2 after 15 overs. But, Jason Roy was given out obstructing the field and South Africa staged a terrific comeback to win the game and level the series. Cardiff presents a good opportunity for South Africa to win the series as they had earlier lost the ODI series to England. Catch the England vs South Africa Live Score and Live Cricket Score of England vs South Africa 3rd T20 from Cardiff here

England vs South Africa Live Score of 3rd T20I: England 4/0 after 1 over. South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl against England in the deciding T20 international in Cardiff. England have rested captain Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler will lead the side. South Africa bring back Imran Tahir in place of Samshi. England hand debut to Dawid Malan.

Playing XI for South Africa: JJ Smuts, Reeza Hendricks, AB de Villiers, David Miller, Farhaan Berhardien, Mangaliso Mosehle, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Morne Morkel, Dane Paterson, Imran Tahir

Playing XI for England: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Mason Crane.

