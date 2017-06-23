England vs South Africa Live Score 2nd T20I: England win toss, elect to bowl against South Africa

England vs South Africa Live Score 2nd T20I: England look to win series. England vs South Africa Live Score 2nd T20I: England look to win series.

England were utterly dominating against South Africa in the first T20 international. They chased down a modest total with ease to win the first game and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. AB de Villiers and Farhan Behardien were excellent for South Africa in the first match as they took their team from 32 for 3 to 142. But, it was never enough as Jason Roy took the South Africa to the ropes. South Africa need to pose a bigger challenge in the second game. England meanwhile have handed debuts to Liam Livingstone and Tom Curran in the second game. Taunton is hosting an international game after a long time. It is a bit overcast as well. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I here

England vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Score from Taunton: South Africa 30/1 after 5 overs: South Africa were invited to bat first by England but they lost opener Hendricks early with an unfortunate run-out. England bowlers dominating proceedings.

