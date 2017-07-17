England vs South Africa Live Online Streaming, ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

England’s Tammy Beaumont has been in fine form (Source: Reuters) England’s Tammy Beaumont has been in fine form (Source: Reuters)

In the first of the two semi-finals, at Bristol, the England eves will square-off against their South African counterparts. Both the teams will be high on confidence after coming through the group stages. England has performed brilliantly since their first loss against India in the first match. Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight have led the charge for the hosts. As far as South Africa are concerned, skipper Dane van Niekerk has led from the front and is the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 15 wickets. Hence, a mouth watering contest awaits on Tuesday.

When is the ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final match between England vs South Africa?

The ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final match between England vs South Africa will be played on July 18, 2017.

What time is the ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final match between England vs South Africa?

The ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final match between England vs South Africa begins at 3 PM IST (Monday evening). For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

What channel will air the ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final match between England vs South Africa?

The fourth match of the competition for India will air on Star Sports Network.

Where is the ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final between England vs South Africa being played?

The ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final match between England vs South Africa will be played at the County Ground, Bristol.

How do I follow the ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final match between England vs South Africa live?

The ICC Women’s World Cup Semi-final match between England vs South Africa can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live updates, social reactions and much more.

