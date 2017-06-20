England vs South Africa Live Online Streaming, 1st T20: When and where to watch the first T20I, live TV coverage, time in IST

England vs South Africa Live Streaming: South Africa will face England in a three-match T20 series, with the first match to be played on June 21 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. England vs South Africa Live Streaming: South Africa will face England in a three-match T20 series, with the first match to be played on June 21 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

England vs South Africa Live Streaming: South Africa will face England in a three-match T20 series, with the first match to be played on June 21 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. England will look to register their first T20 series win in 2017 whereas South Africa will look to regain some momentum after their dismal performance in the Champions Trophy. South Africa played their last T20 match against New Zealand in February, winning by 78 runs. England last showed up for a T20 series in February against India, losing 2-1.

When is the first T20 match between England and South Africa? The first T20 match between England and South Africa will be played on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

What time is the first T20 match between England and South Africa? The first T2O match between England and South Africa begins at 11:00 PM IST (Wednesday night). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Starsports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the first T20 match between England and South Africa being played? The first T20 match between England and South Africa will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

How do I follow the first T20 match between England and South Africa live? The first T20 match between England and South Africa can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

