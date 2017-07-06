England vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1: England lock horns with South Africa at Lord’s

England vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Catch all updates from live action here. England vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Catch all updates from live action here.

England and South Africa lock horns with each other in the first Test of the four-match series at Lord’s. South Africa are without the services of regular skipper Faf du Plessis and it would be Dean Elgar who will have the captaincy responsibilities. On the other hand, Joe Root will lead the hosts as he took the captan’s hat from Alastair Cook who earlier stepped down from the position. England have included Gary Ballance to strengthen the batting while the pace attack will be led by James Anderson, Mark Wood and Stuart Broad. Broad’s inclusion was in doubt as he was nursing an injury but he has recovered in time and has been thereby included in the squad.

England Squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Liam Dawson, Keaton Jennings, Toby Roland-Jones, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.

South Africa Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Heino Kuhn, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Duanne Olivier, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dean Elgar(c)

