England vs South Africa, Live cricket score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: England to bowl first after South Africa win the toss

South Africa will look to take revenge against England as the two countries meet for the semifinal on Tuesday in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 in Bristol. Despite conceding the highest one-day total of 305 runs, England had beaten South Africa by 68 runs in their last encounter. England have won six consecutive matches after opening defeat to India. Dane van Niekerk’s side, on the other hand, have come out after a thumping defeat at the hands of Australia. Catch live scores and updates from England vs South Africa in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup.
England vs South Africa, Live Score and Updates, ICC Women’s World Cup:
TEAMS:
England: L Winfield, T Beaumont, S Taylor (wk), H Knight*, N Sciver, F Wilson, K Brunt, J Gunn, A Shrubsole, L Marsh, A Hartley
South Africa: L Wolvaardt, L Lee, T Chetty (wk), M du Preez, M Kapp, C Tryon, D van Niekerk*, S Luus, S Ismail, A Khaka, M Daniels
