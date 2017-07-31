England vs South Africa, Live cricket score, 3rd Test Day 5: England eye series lead with Dean Elgar in the way for South Africa

Live cricket score, England vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 5: England are going for a 2-1 series lead on fifth day. Live cricket score, England vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 5: England are going for a 2-1 series lead on fifth day.

England are nearing a series lead following the hammering they received in the second Test at Trent Bridge. The hosts have been gutsy and resilient in the first four days – with the bat and the ball. Now, it has come down to the fifth day where South Africa stand 117/4 and the England bowlers – especially Ben Stokes – in complete control. Barring any intervention from the weather gods, things look to be headed towards England unless Dean Elgar can carry on his fighting knock. South Africa need a further 375 runs to win – an improbably ask with six wickets remaining on the final day’s play. Catch live score and updates from England vs South in 3rd Test on Day 5 at The Oval.

England vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 5, live score and updates: South Africa begin fifth day from 117/4 with Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma in the middle.

TEAMS:

England XI: Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Toby Roland-Jones, James Anderson, Tom Westley

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Dean Elgar, Heino Kuhn, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Vernon Philander, Chris Morris, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada

