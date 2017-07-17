England vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: England lose opener Jennings early against South Africa

England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Hosts need a solid stand in the mammoth chase. England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Hosts need a solid stand in the mammoth chase.

Faf du Plessis-led South Africa declared on 343/9 to leave England with a target of 474 on Day 3. Hashim Amla ensured that England are left with a record-breaking chase in the second Test taking place at Trent Bridge. The highest target England have ever successfully chased in a Test match is 332 and that was in Melbourne in 1928. A target of 474 is said to be the highest chase in 140 years of Test cricket. Joe Root’s side are currently leading the four-match series 1-0 and need a special effort with the bat to make a contest out of this mammoth chase. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates of the match here:

England vs South Africa Live Cricket Scores and Updates, 2nd Test Day 4: England need a solid start to challenge South Africa in the mammoth chase. Both Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings would look to see off the first hour of play and make the visitors work hard for the ten wickets they need for series-levelling win.

TEAMS:

England XI: Alastair Cook, Keyton Jennings, Gary Ballance, Joe Root, Jony Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

South Africa XI: Heino Kuhn, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Tenda Bavuma, Vernon Philander, Chris Morris, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd