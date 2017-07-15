England vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2: England pegged back after South Africa’s strong show

Live cricket score, England vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: Vernon Philander led South Africa’s surge late on Day 1. (Source: Reuters) Live cricket score, England vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: Vernon Philander led South Africa’s surge late on Day 1. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa have turned things around against England after what was a horror show at Lord’s in the opening Test. The visitors collapsed dramatically in their chase to further reduce their confidence level after disappointment in the limited over contests. But the first day at Trent Bridge, in the second Test, has offered promise. Things could have been even better for South Africa had they not lost four wickets for 56 runs in 15 overs after Tea. So from 179/2, South Africa stood at 309/6 at stumps – a comfortable position but another good session for them on Day 2 and this could very well turn into a dominant position. Catch live scores and updates from England vs South Africa on 2nd Day of the second Test.

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Score and Updates: South Africa stood comfortably after the first two sessions on the opening day before losing way. Yet they balanced themselves to be 309/6 at stumps.

