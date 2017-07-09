England vs South Africa, 1st Test, Live Cricket Score, Day 4: England look to consolidate lead

England vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4 Live: Alastair Cook scored his 15th half-century at Lord’s. (Source: Reuters) England vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4 Live: Alastair Cook scored his 15th half-century at Lord’s. (Source: Reuters)

England continue to strengthen their hold in the first of the four-match Test series at Lord’s against South Africa with Joe Root-led-side in control at stumps on Day 3. After playing a crucial role with the bat in the first innings, Moeen Ali proved his mettle as he scalped a four-wicket haul. Former England captain Alastair Cook scored his 53rd Test half-century, and 15th at Lord’s, to stretch their side’s lead to 216. And with Vernon Philander not fully fit, South Africa are under deep threat of losing their first Lord’s Test in 57 years. England will begin Day 4 with Gary Ballance (22*) and Cook (59*) in the middle. Catch the live scores and updates of Day 4 of the first Test between England and South Africa.

England vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4, Live Score and Updates:

England XI: Alastair Cook, Keyton Jennings, Gary Ballance, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

South Africa XI: HG Kuhn, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Temba Bavuma, TB de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel

