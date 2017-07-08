England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 3, Lord’s: England look to take lead in first innings

England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Hosts eye to take big lead on Day 3. England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Hosts eye to take big lead on Day 3.

England ended their first innings at 458 at Lord’s and looked to be in strong position. he home team must consider themselves in the driver’s seat after they had South Africa at 214 for 5. The Proteas still trail England by 244 runs with five wickets in hand. A lot will depend on how the pitch behaves from here on with spinners getting into play. Off-spinner Moeen Ali looked threatening on Friday and picked up two wickets as well. His all-round effort (he scored 87 with the bat), proved decisive as England took advantage at the end of the second day’s play.

England XI: Alastair Cook, Keyton Jennings, Gary Ballance, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

South Africa XI: HG Kuhn, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Temba Bavuma, TB de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel

