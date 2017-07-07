England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 2, Lord’s: Hosts eye big lead

England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Hosts eye big total on Day 2 of the first Test at Lord’s. England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score: Hosts eye big total on Day 2 of the first Test at Lord’s.

England recovered from shaky start to end the day in command. South Africa bowlers did a fine job to get rid of the hosts’ top-order cheaply on Day 1 of the first Test at Lord’s but Joe Root, on captaincy debut, played one of the finest innings of his career to first rebuild the innings and then dominate proceedings with Ben Stokes. Moeen Ali, who joined Root at the fall of Stokes’ wicket, played his part too as he scored crucial runs with the skipper in final session of play. On the second day, England would hope to post a big first-innings total. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates here.

England vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: England will resume proceedings at 357/5. Joe Root is out there in the middle, just 16 short of 200. The skipper has Moeen Ali for company who is batting on 61

England XI: Alastair Cook, Keyton Jennings, Gary Ballance, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

South Africa XI: HG Kuhn, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Temba Bavuma, TB de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel

