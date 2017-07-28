England vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada roars back to action with vicious yorker, watch video

Bihar Politics
The fierce inswinging yorker by Kagiso Rabada saw David Malan attempt to dig out the ball but in vain, as he ultimately fell over on the ground and ball crashed on to the stumps.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Dawid Malan on the first day of the third test match between England and South Africa at The Oval (Source: AP)
After completing a one-match ban Kagiso Rabada returned with full force in the 3rd Test against England at the Oval. On Day 1 itself, a raring Rabada was at his destructive best when he bowled the perfect yorker to debutant David Malan to send him back to the hut. It was one of those deliveries which can be watched over and over again.

In the 44th over of the match, Rabada patiently set up Malan for a peach of a delivery as he bowled a short ball before castling him. Bowled at 88 miles per hour, it was a fast, full inswinging delivery to which Malan simply had no answer. The fierce inswinging yorker saw Malan attempt to dig out the ball but in vain, as he ultimately fell over on the ground and ball crashed on to the stumps.

Earlier, South African bowling coach Charl Langeveldthad said that Kagiso Rabada is one of the best bowlers in the Proteas side. “He is the type of guy who steps up when the heat is on. Having KG back is a big bonus for us. He is a youngster with a lot of energy, he will come with a lot of energy. I have no doubt he will step up.” Living up to the reputation Rabada roared back in the third Test to put his side in a strong position on Day 1. At the end of days play England were precariously placed at 171/4.

