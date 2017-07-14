James Anderson becomes first fast bowler to take 300 Test wickets at home

Cricket – England vs South Africa – Second Test – Nottingham, Britain – July 14, 2017 England’s James Anderson celebrates dismissing South Africa’s Dean Elgar Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine Cricket – England vs South Africa – Second Test – Nottingham, Britain – July 14, 2017 England’s James Anderson celebrates dismissing South Africa’s Dean Elgar Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

England’s James Anderson, on Friday, became the first fast bowler to take 300 wickets at home in Test matches. Anderson reached the milestone when he took the wicket of Dean Elgar in England’s second Test against South Africa. He has played 71 home Tests in his career and is fourth in the list of all time highest wicket-takers at home in Test cricket. Anderson is also England’s highest wicket taker in Test cricket and, with 471 scalps, is the highest wicket-taker overall in the longest format of the game.

Anderson’s 300th home wicket was the first strike of the match for England who are chasing a first Test win at home against South Africa in nearly 20 years. They won the first Test by 211 runs and Anderson had taken 3 wickets in the match. He came into the match after a brief break due to injury and rehabilitation from England’s long and rather disastrous tour of India. Anderson has been one of the mainstays in England’s Test squad since making his debut in in 2003 against Zimbabwe.

After Anderson’s strike, South Africa made an effort at rebuilding with Hashim Amla and Heino Kuhn but the latter was dismissed in the second session by Stuart Broad.

