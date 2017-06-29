England vs South Africa: Jake Ball ruled out first Test due to knee injury

Jake Ball has been ruled out of 1st Test against South Africa. (Source: Express Archive) Jake Ball has been ruled out of 1st Test against South Africa. (Source: Express Archive)

England fast bowler Jake Ball has been ruled out of the first Test match against South Africa at Lord’s due to a knee injury. Nottinghamshire, Ball’s county side, on Thursday said that the fast bowler will be out for two weeks, which has definitely ruled the quick out of the first Test that will commence on July 6 at Lord’s . The second Test begins at Trent Bridge on July 14.

Earlier, Stuart Broad had suffered an injury scare during his county match. The right-handed bowler had a scan that didn’t really detect a major problem.

“Stuart had a bit of pain in his heel, he’s had it for a while. If the situation had been different, he could have pushed on through it but there was no need to, so he came off and we’ll monitor it and look after him,” Nottinghamshire coach Peter Moores said.

While Ball has been ruled out of the first Test, Chris Woakes and all-rounder Ben Stokes are also unlikely to be fit for the opening Test, which will be played from July 6 at the Lord’s.

Fast bowler James Anderson has just made his return to competitive cricket after suffering a tear to his right groin. England are scheduled to play four-match Test series against South Africa beginning from July 6.

