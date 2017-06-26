England vs South Africa: It was a show of character from Dawid Malan, says Jos Buttler

Dawid Malan made up for the absence of the likes of Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes. (Source: Reuters) Dawid Malan made up for the absence of the likes of Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes. (Source: Reuters)

England’s stand-in captain Jos Buttler commended debutante Dawid Malan for his show of character against South Africa in 3rd T20I. “All the best teams have very good players missing out, with injuries, and with guys coming in, there is pressure on you, feel like you need to perform and it was a fantastic show of character from Dawid Malan,” said Buttler.

On a day when England were missing captain Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes, debutante Dawid Malan scored a belligerent 78 off 44 balls that helped England swell their total to 181. South Africa fell 19 runs short of the target and thus lost the series 2-1. “I thought we had a really good score, Dawid batted on a different wicket, made it look really good on debut,” said Buttler. He also commended the seamers for reigning South Africa. “Credit to the guys doing the bowling, they captained themselves,” said Buttler, “Everybody’s got to produce, Liam Plunkett showed why he’s been so consistent. The pitch had a bit of variation in it, the guys bowled well and are really happy.”

This was the first series for England since their dissapointment in the Champions Trophy. They won the first match of the series on a canter against a floundering South African team. But the Proteas came back strong in the second match to set up a decider in Cardiff.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd