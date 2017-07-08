England vs South Africa: Graeme Smith calls Kagiso Rabada’s suspension as ‘ridiculous’

Kagiso Rabada was handed one-match suspension. (Source: Reuters) Kagiso Rabada was handed one-match suspension. (Source: Reuters)

The ICC has drawn criticism from former international cricketers for the one-match suspension it handed to South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for his “inappropriate comments” towards Ben Stokes during the Lord’s Test.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has hit out saying that the suspension is “ridiculous”. He used some strong words to disagree with ICC’s decision.

“It’s ridiculous,” Smith told ESPNcricinfo. “No-one wrote about it, no-one spoke about it. It was only because it was on the stump mic that it’s become a thing.”

Rabada was handed a one match suspension after swearing at England batsman Stokes during the first innings after dismissing the England batsman. He was suspended after he earned a demerit point for telling Stokes to “f*** off”. But Smith said that it was not a serious offence from Rabada.

“It could have been handled better. I don’t think it was aimed at Ben Stokes. I just think it was out of frustration. If it wasn’t picked up by the stump mics he wouldn’t have been done,” Smith said on Test Match Special.

Rabada had earlier shoved on on Sri Lanka’s Niroshan Dickwella in an ODI in January which gave him three demerit points and the one he received after Stokes incident handed him the ban.

The South Africa pace bowler will now miss the second Test match against England that begins from July 14 at Trent Bridge in Nottinghamshire.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd