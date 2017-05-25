England vs South Africa: Eoin Morgan scores 10th ODI century

Eoin Morgan scored 107 runs for England. (Source: AP) Eoin Morgan scored 107 runs for England. (Source: AP)

Eoin Morgan continued his superb form of 2017 and scored his third century of the year and first against South Africa this year to help England reach a total of 339 for the loss of six wickets.

Morgan led from the front and scored 107 runs off just 93 balls as he saw England continue their high run-rate during the middle overs and helped them recover from 198 for the loss of five wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Leeds.

This was Morgan’s 10th one-day international century. His knock consisted of five sixes as well and he was supported well by Moeen Ali who scored 77 runs off just 51 balls.

Morgan completed his hundred with a hook shot off Kagisp Rabada but fell after making 107 when tried to hit a big shot off Chris Morris. The England captain had earlier scored centuries against India and Ireland during the bilateral series earlier this year.

England lost Jason Roy early after South Africa won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. But Alex Hales and Joe Root steadied the innings before Morgan and Ali launched an attack during the death over to take England past 300 and then post 339 for the loss of six wickets.

