England vs South Africa: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali set up 72-run win for England in 1st ODI

Moeen Ali made unbeaten 77 and picked two wickets for England. (Source: Reuters) Moeen Ali made unbeaten 77 and picked two wickets for England. (Source: Reuters)

Hashim Amla had scored two centuries for Kings XI Punjab in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. It looked as if he had carried the form from the T20 league to the one-day internationals. Against England in Leeds, Amla was at his supreme best. Eight fours. All beautiful shots. He had scored 73 runs off 75 balls. Then he missed a straight delivery from Mark Wood. Shuffling across the off-side, Amla was struck on the knee-roll. Umpire Rod Tucker said no to an England appeal but they went for the review and the decision was overturned.

South Africa lost Faf du Plessis in the next over. Liam Plunkett had him caught behind. South Africa had lost back-to-back wickets. After sharing a 112-run stand, both Amla and Du Plessis were back in the hut. South Africa needed a partnership but no batsmen could do it for them. In the end, they fell short of the 340-run target set by England by 73 runs and lost the first ODI.

England had posted a massive total of 339 for the loss of six wickets after a stunning century from captain Eoin Morgan. The England captain scored 107 runs and helped his team recover from 198 for the loss of five wickets and post 339 runs on the board.

Morgan was ably supported by all-rounder Moeen Ali, who took the attack to the South African bowlers during the death and scored unbeaten 77 runs off just 51 balls.

After winning the toss, South Africa asked England to bat. They struck early as Wayne Parnell removed Quinton de Kock early.

