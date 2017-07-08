England vs South Africa: England take firm control of Lord’s Test

Alastair Cook scored unbeaten 59 runs for England. (Source: Reuters) Alastair Cook scored unbeaten 59 runs for England. (Source: Reuters)

Alastair Cook made sure England do not throw away the position of advantage and the opening batsman actually strengthen his team’s position in the opening Test against South Africa at Lord’s. The former England captain scored unbeaten 59 to take England’s lead past 200 after they bowled out South Africa for 361 runs in the first innings and took a 97-run lead.

South Africa, who have not lost a Test match at Lord’s since 1960, may see that record go down as England, who finished the day’s play at 119/1, still have nine wickets in hand with two more days to play.

England could have taken a stronger hold of the match but Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander scored half-centuries to bring down the deficit below 100 runs. Moeen Ali took a four-for on a hot and slow day at Lord’s.

More to follow

