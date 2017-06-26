England vs South Africa: England played better cricket, deserved to win, says AB De Villiers

AB de Villiers said that his side fell short largely due to the bowling performance of England. (Source: Reuters) AB de Villiers said that his side fell short largely due to the bowling performance of England. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa captain AB De Villiers conceded that England had played better cricket than them throughout the series after their 19-run loss in the third T20I played at Cardiff. The loss meant that South Africa conceded a 2-1 series defeat to England. “It’s probably true they played the better cricket throughout the series so credit to them,” said De Villiers, “We slipped up a little bit with a couple of mistakes in the field.”

England had set South Africa a target of 181 to chase. It would have been far lesser had it not been for the belligerence of debutant Dawid Malan, who scored 78 off 44 balls. “We finished really well and Paterson put in an amazing spell of bowling,” he said.

De Villiers said that his side fell short largely due to the bowling performance of England. ” I though Liam Plunkett and the seamers bowled really well, hitting the middle of the pitch. We were only 19 runs short, and their seamers bowled well so it was tough.”

South Africa looked like they were in control of the match at multiple stages. England were being skippered by Jos Buttler in the absence of Eoin Morgan this was in addition to the unavailability of Ben Stokes. Dawid Malan made up for his team’s deficiencies. Chris Jordan took three wickets and he was followed Tom Curran with two. Liam Plunkett ended an economic spell with one scalp while Mason Crane picked up his first ODI wicket in the form of De Villiers himself.

