England vs South Africa: Dean Elgar scores fighting century

Dean Elgar struck his second Test century against England on Monday. (Source: Reuters) Dean Elgar struck his second Test century against England on Monday. (Source: Reuters)

Dean Elgar kept South Africa in the fight into the fifth and final day of the third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval when he brought up his eighth century. The left handed opener took 149 balls to get to the milestone with 15 fours during his inning without a six. He was handed a reprieve when on nine runs and made the most of it even while braving splendid spell from Ben Stokes in the final session of play on the fourth day.

He started carefully and confidently on the fifth day – just the way he had played on Sunday – and brought up his second Test century against England when he lofted a Moeen Ali delivery over the mid-off fielder. He punched the air in celebration for a personal accolade even as South Africa were in tatters in their chase of 492 runs in the third Test with the series locked at 1-1.

Elgar opened the day’s proceedings alongside Temba Bavuma at 117/4. The duo built on their cautious work from a day prior and reached their 100 run stand. But debutant Toby Roland-Jones dashed South Africa’s chances of a comeback further when he got Bavuma leg before on a review. A ball later, Vernon Philander was guilty of misjudging a ball that nipped back in and he offered no shots in the process to be given out immediately.

On Sunday, Stokes was on a hat-trick chance when he had struck twice in the 17th over to dismiss Quinton de Kock and then Faf du Plessis on consecutive deliveries. Incidentally, then Faf had not offered a shot and was given leg before.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd