England vs South Africa: Dean Elgar looks to capitalise on England’s ‘insecurities’

Dean Elgar will lead South Africa in first test. (Source: Reuters) Dean Elgar will lead South Africa in first test. (Source: Reuters)

Dean Elgar has been assigned the job to lead South Africa in absence of Faf du Plessis and the stand-in skipper in the pre-match conference talked about England and the injury concerns in their team.

“New leadership, a few new faces in their batting line-up, a few injury concerns,” Elgar told

Talking about England who would now be led by new captain Joe Root after Alastair Cook stepped down from the post earlier, Elgar said that everybody is looking towards Root’s captaincy in the longest format.

“Sitting here as a South African player I see it as a good opportunity for us to try and make a dent. “They have their own insecurities within their team. They’re under new leadership and everyone is asking Root what his captaincy is going to be like,” he added.

Hailing about Kagiso Rabada, Elgar said that he is “glad” to have somebody like him in the side. Moreover, the skipper emphasised on the way Rabada has been practicing in the nets in pretty good.

“I’m glad he (Rabada) is in my team. He’s been a find and he’s taken to international cricket brilliantly,” Elgar added.

“Those were the characteristics we expected he would show at this level. I’m sure he’ll be up for it. He hasn’t played a lot of cricket of late so I’m sure his hunger is through the roof. “You can see the way he’s bowling in the nets. He’s fresh and willing to go. If he hits his straps he’s going to be something exciting to watch.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd