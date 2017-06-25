England vs South Africa: Dawid Malan’s debut heroics guides England to series win

Dawid Malan scored 78 runs on debut for England. (Source: Reuters) Dawid Malan scored 78 runs on debut for England. (Source: Reuters)

Dawid Malan replaced captain Eoin Morgan in England line-up for the all important decider against South Africa in the third T20 international. But, the debutant did not let England feel the absence of their captain as he cracked 78 runs to play a crucial part in his team’s 19-run win over South Africa.

England, with the win in Cardiff, won the three-match series 2-1. They had won the three-match one-day international series with the same margin before the Champions Trophy.

Jos Buttler arrived at the toss in place of Morgan but it was AB de Villiers who won it and decided to bowl. His decision proved to be right when Morne Morkel had Jason Roy caught behind on the final ball of the second over.

Alex Hales was slow and Malan was on his debut. But, the latter cracked a stunning six over deep square-leg to get off the mark in international cricket. Hales supported Malan in his innings and both shared a 105-run stand for the second wicket.

They both came together when England were 13 for the loss of one wicket and were separated when Hales was dismissed by Phehlukwayo.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd