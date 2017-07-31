England vs South Africa: Ben Stokes dismisses Quinton de Kock with near-perfect yorker, watch video

Quinton de Kock was dismissed in the third over of South Africa’s chase against England at The Oval. (Source: Reuters) Quinton de Kock was dismissed in the third over of South Africa’s chase against England at The Oval. (Source: Reuters)

Ben Stokes joined Kagiso Rabada with bowlers to have sent in gorgeous yorkers that left the batsmen with no response on the fourth day of the third Test involving England and South Africa. Stokes sent in a stunning delivery in the 17th over of the South Africa chase at The Oval on Sunday to give the left handed Quinton de Kock absolutely no chance of blocking it out. Coming in from round the wicket, Stokes’ delivery looked touch-and-go for a no ball but he was saved by an inch of foot coming down and touching the line. And the delivery turned out to be a belter as it pitched right at De Kock’s feet to give him little time to block it out. With the ball swinging in, De Kock could do little to save himself on that yorker and deservedly for Stokes, became England’s third wicket.

On the very next ball, Stokes picked up the wicket of Faf du Plessis to send the South Africa skipper out for a golden duck to hamper their chances of chasing down 492 runs. At stumps, England stood at 117/4 and still needed 375 runs to win. The hosts look headed towards a 2-1 series lead with a burst in the final session.

Dean Elgar kept South Africa fighting with 72 runs despite a painful blow to his finger, and had Temba Bavuma on 16 at the other end. Proteas would count their lucky stars as Elgar was dropped on nine runs by Keaton Jennings at third slip off Jimmy Anderson.

