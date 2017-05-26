England vs South Africa: Ben Stokes set to return for training ahead of second ODI

Ben Stokes bowled only two overs during the first ODI at Headingly. (Source: Reuters) Ben Stokes bowled only two overs during the first ODI at Headingly. (Source: Reuters)

Ben Stokes will participate in England’s training session at the Ageas Bowl on Friday. Although, a decision is still to be taken on whether he would play the second one-day international set to take a full part in training for England at the Ageas Bowl on Friday before a decision is taken on whether he’ll play the second one-day international against South Africa.

Stokes bowled only two overs during the first one-day match at Headingly. He injured his left knee last year for which he was due to have a scan in Southampton on Thursday. But the Durham all-rounder was relieved when England and Wales Cricket Board gave the confirmation of his participation in Friday’s training session.

The England captain was really happy to see Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes being a part of England’s Champions Trophy squad, reporting the Independent, he said, “They played in intense and pressure tournament which is a great way to enter major international tournament, they have come back with plenty of experience and that will help. Going to India and playing there, learning from the experiences and then giving it to the rest of the squad as well is amazing.

Stokes will be a crucial player for England ahead of Champions Trophy so an injury to him will be a big worry for rest of the team. But ECB expects that Stokes will be able to play all the matches during their Champions League campaign.

