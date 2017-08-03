England vs South Africa 4th Test, live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

South Africa face must win game against England. (Source: Reuters) South Africa face must win game against England. (Source: Reuters)

England cannot lose the Test series. With that assured, England take on South Africa in the fourth and final Test of the series at Old Trafford in Manchester and will be looking to win the series 3-1. South Africa will like to atleast draw the series 2-2 now that they do not have a chance to win it. The series was tied 1-1 before the third Test at Kennington Oval, London but England came up with a brilliant performance to win the game and take the lead. On Friday, South Africa will hope that the batsmen can perform better as they were dismissed cheaply in the third Test. England will like to wrap up the series which will be Joe Root’s first win as the new captain of the side. He took over as the skipper after Alastair Cook.

When is the fourth Test between England and South Africa?

England and South Africa will play the fourth Test from Friday, August 4, 2017.

What time does the fourth Test between England and South Africa start?

The fourth Test will be played at 3:30 PM(IST) i.e. Thursday afternoon/11 AM local time. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the fourth Test between England and South Africa?

The fourth Test between England and Sri Lanka will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where is the fourth Test between England and South Africa being played?

The series is being hosted in England and the fourth match will be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

How do I follow the England vs South Africa fourth Test live online?

The fourth Test between England and South Africa will be streamed live on HotStar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd