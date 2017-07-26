England vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Toby Roland-Jones to debut for England

Toby Roland-Jones will make his Test debut against South Africa at The Oval. (Source: Reuters) Toby Roland-Jones will make his Test debut against South Africa at The Oval. (Source: Reuters)

England would be without the services of Mark Wood who has been ruled out of the third Test against South Africa due to heel soreness that he picked up during the second Test at Trent Bridge. In his place, England will hand the Test cap to Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones when the third Test in the four match series gets underway on Thursday at The Oval.

“He has been banging on the door for a while,” said England captain Joe Root. “He looked good in the lead-up to the first two matches in practice and he’s had a good couple of years. He’ll be desperate to show what he can do with the red ball.”

In the meanwhile, England have also called up Steve Finn but Root confirmed that he has been only included as a backup option with Wood’s spot in the team going to Roland-Jones. The seamer has been part of the squad in the first two Tests also but didn’t get a chance.

Roland-Jones made his ODI debut also against South Africa earlier in the season while playing at Lord’s. Then he made an unbeaten 37 runs while picking up a wicket.

The inclusion of Roland-Jones into the England side means the hosts will have at least two debutants after Tom Westley was confirmed as Gary Ballance’s replacement. And that count could rise to three with a decision yet to be made between Dawid Malan, the Middlesex batsman, and allrounder Liam Dawson. Things would be assessed on Thursday morning after the pitch was covered during England’s training session due to rain.

“I think it’s important to look at the surface and decide what’s going to be the best side to play South Africa in those conditions,” Root said. “So, we’ll turn up tomorrow, take a look at the wicket and make a decision.”

England come into the third Test after being hammered by 340 runs in the second Test and Root expressed eagerness to turn the tables. “The most important thing is that we learn from the experience and make sure we improve,” Root said. “It’s a settled dressing room that is desperate to get better and know that we are a better side than we performed last week. We have to bounce back strongly and it’s important we put in a strong performance.”

