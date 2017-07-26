England vs South Africa 3rd Test Preview: Confident Proteas look to upstage Three Lions

South Africa players will be confident after levelling the series 1-1. South Africa players will be confident after levelling the series 1-1.

The series between the England and South Africa is level at 1-1 and the third Test at Oval will see the two sides compete for supremacy. While England secured a fine win at Lords, the Proteas came back strongly in the next Test to register an emphatic 340-run win. Vernon Philander was the star of the show as he bagged five wickets in the wickets in the match. It was his spell that put the opposition on the backfoot and helped the Proteas win the match. However, the third Test will also witness the return of Kagiso Rabada.

After completing a one-match ban, South Africa’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is all set to make a return for the third Test at The Oval. According to the bowling coach Charl Langeveldt, the 22-year old pacer is eagerly waiting to take on English batsmen. However, JP Duminy has been ruled out of the series.

For the home side, one disappointing news is that Mark Wood will be out of action. Young Toby Roland Jones is the most likely replacement. However, the onus will once again be on the likes of Joe Root, Alistair Cook and Ben Stokes to out on runs on the board. England has had an indifferent start to their summer and it is imperative that they get their campaign back on track, especially with the Ashes coming up. However, in this match, the Proteas will be a confident bunch, fresh from their win at Trent Bridge.

Teams:

England (From): Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, Toby Roland-Jones, James Anderson, Tom Westley

South Africa (From): Dean Elgar, Heino Kuhn, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Temba Bavuma, Vernon Philander, Chris Morris, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd