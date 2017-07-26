England vs South Africa 3rd Test, live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

With the series level at 1-1, both teams will be looking to gain the upper hand going into the final Test of the series. (Source: Reuters) With the series level at 1-1, both teams will be looking to gain the upper hand going into the final Test of the series. (Source: Reuters)

England plays South Africa at Kennington Oval, London for the third of a four-match Test series starting on Thursday. This is the first series where England is being led by Joe Root, who took over as the skipper after Alastair Cook stepped down. While Root had a brilliant beginning after winning the first Test at Lords. In the second Test England lost the match dramatically as they failed to put up a fight. South Africa came back strongly in the second Test at Trent Bridge riding high on a brilliant spell of bowling by Vernon Philander. Now the all important third Test takes place as both teams look to gain supremacy in the series.

When is the third Test between England and South Africa?

England and South Africa will play the third Test on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

What time is the third Test between England and South Africa?

The third Test will be played at 3:30 PM(IST) i.e., Thursday afternoon/11 AM local time. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the third Test between England and South Africa?

The third Test will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where is the third Test between England and South Africa being played?

The series is being hosted in England and the third match will be played at the Kennington Oval, London.

How do I follow the third Test live online?

The third Test will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

