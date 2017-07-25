England vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Kagiso Rabada raring to go after suspension

Kagiso Rabada was banned for accumulating four points in a 24-month period. (Source: File) Kagiso Rabada was banned for accumulating four points in a 24-month period. (Source: File)

After completing a one-match ban, South Africa’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is all set to make a return for the third Test at The Oval. Bowling coach Charl Langeveldt confirmed that the speedster is all set and eagerly waiting to take on English batsmen.

Rabada missed the second Test in Nottingham for use of ‘inappropriate language’ while dismissing England all-rounder Ben Stokes in the Lord’s Test. ICC’s decision to remove Rabada from the Test was strongly criticised by several former captains, especially by Michael Atherton, Ian Botham, David Gower and Graeme Smith.

“He is the type of guy who steps up when the heat is on. Having KG back is a big bonus for us. He is a youngster with a lot of energy, he will come with a lot of energy. I have no doubt he will step up… he will be raring to go,” Langeveldt said.

Rabada was handed one demerit point for giving Stokes a send-off after the English batsman was caught behind by Quinton de Kock in the first innings of the first Test, which eventually England went on to win by 211 runs.

Under ICC regulations, Rabada was banned for accumulating four points in a 24-month period. His previous three points were all for ‘deliberate physical contact’ against Niroshan Dickwella of Sri Lanka, but Langeveldt said the incident has not affected Rabada’s morale.

“He has been positive. He was obviously disappointed about what happened but he has learned from that. The important thing about an incident like this is to learn from it so that it doesn’t happen again. KG is a strong character and he was positive the whole week, he said come Thursday he wants to be ready for the Test,” he concluded.

South Africa won the second Test by 340 runs to level the four-match series at 1-1.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd