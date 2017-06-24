England vs South Africa 3rd T20I Preview: Advantage South Africa in decider

South Africa won the second T20I by three runs. (Source: AP) South Africa won the second T20I by three runs. (Source: AP)

After being hammered in the first T20, the South African side came back strongly to win the second T20. Now in the third and final T20 at Cardiff as everything is at stake it will be the Proteas who will hold the advantage as they clinched a thrilling win in Taunton. In the second T20, which saw the debut of the County Ground at Taunton, the De Villiers led South African side posted a competitive total and then courtesy of their bowling attack defended it to win the game by just 3 runs.

In the final T20, the English side will be to have a proper game plan and execute it in the middle. They will hold the advantage as they have been playing in home conditions. The batting looks strong as usual with the likes of Morgan, Bairstow, Billings, Buttler, Hales and Jason Roy. However, England captain Eoin Morgan said there would be changes to the XI which were beaten in Taunton.

South Africa on the hand will hope that their batting unit clicks together as a unit. Farhaan Behardein, Miller and Morris will be the ones to do the job with the bat. Meanwhile, since Cardiff might be suited to the slow bowlers, Imran Tahir might make a return.

SQUADS:

England (From): Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Mark Wood, Craig Overton, Mason Crane

South Africa (From): JJ Smuts, Reeza Hendricks, Mangaliso Mosehle(w), AB de Villiers(c), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Morne Morkel, Dane Paterson, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Imran Tahir, Dwaine Pretorius

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd