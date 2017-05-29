Live Cricket Score England vs South Africa 3rd ODI at Lord’s: England off to poor start against South Africa, lose Roy and Root early

Live Cricket Score, England vs South Africa 3rd ODI: South Africa win toss, elect to bowl against England. Live Cricket Score, England vs South Africa 3rd ODI: South Africa win toss, elect to bowl against England.

With the series already lost, South Africa still look for their first win in England. After two exiting one-day internationals, England and South Africa play a dead rubber at Lord’s. England won the first two ODIs to seal the three-match series. England have rested key players including Ben Stokes before the ICC Champions Trophy. South Africa, one the other hand, will look to make some point by winning the final game of the series. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the England vs South Africa third ODI from Lord’s here.

England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates:

England: Hales, Roy, JE Root, EJG Morgan (c), JM Bairstow, JC Buttler (wk), AU Rashid, DJ Willey, TS Roland-Jones, JT Ball, ST Finn

South Africa: Q de Kock (wk), HM Amla, F du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), DA Miller, JP Duminy, CH Morris, WD Parnell, KA Maharaj, K Rabada, M Morkel

Toss: South Africa win toss and elect to bowl against England at Lord’s.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd