South Africa lauded on Twitter for England ‘annihilation’

After a crushing defeat in the first Test, South Africa came roaring back into the series with a 340-run win over England in the second Test at Trent Bridge. Faf Du Plessis returned for the second Test after missing the first due to family reasons. His presence had a tangible effect as his team gave little quarter to Joe Root’s England.

South Africa took all ten England wickets on Day 4 to dismiss them for 133 runs as they chased a target of 474. For the hosts, none of the batsmen stood tall and took the responsibility of hanging in the middle. Not a single batsman surpassed the score of 50.

Vernon Philander and Chris Morris were the chief wicket-takers for South Africa. In their spells, they went through the England top-order and Morris took two key wickets which included that of skipper Joe Root and Alastair Cook. From thereon England could never recover from the setback and lost their last six wickets for 49 runs. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj also picked up three wickets. For his brilliant bowling performance, Vernon Philander has duly rewarded the man of the match.

After receiving the award, Philander said, “We were all disappointed after the Lord’s Test match and needed to do something better here. Going into that Test I was a bit cold with the ankle injury that I sustained playing for Sussex. Over here, I got my groove back. Once you get the rhythm going, you need to make the most of it. All the bowlers have been significant in this match. An all round performance from the team today.”

Here are a few reactions to South Africa’s win:

Goodness me! ENG win last week & they’re the greatest. Lose this weak & they’re hopeless!

If you’re going to lose, lose properly! 😉 — KP (@KP24) 17 July 2017

Outplayed. Outclassed. South Africa surely knows how to win away from home…hoping for a cracking third Test. #ENGvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 17 July 2017

This is some turnaround for South Africa. Some annihilation of England. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 17 July 2017

Well done #Proteas 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦👏👏👏 — Ryk Neethling (@RykNeethling) 17 July 2017

The two teams play the third Test at the Oval starting on July 27.

