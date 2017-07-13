England vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Reshaped Proteas look to overcome first Test trauma

Cricket – South Africa Nets – Nottingham, Britain – July 12, 2017 South Africa’s Faf du Plessis signs autographs for fans during nets Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine Cricket – South Africa Nets – Nottingham, Britain – July 12, 2017 South Africa’s Faf du Plessis signs autographs for fans during nets Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

In the first Test, Kagiso Rabada picked a suspension, South Africa could not keep it tight in the field, Moeen Ali got his first 10-wicket haul and Joe Root got off to a flier in his first Test match as captain of England. It would hence come as little surprise that England have gone ahead with an unchanged squad for the second Test at Trent Bridge but that is not the case with the Proteas.

For starters, JP Duminy has been dropped after a rather anonymous with the bat, the ball and on the field. It is unclear who will replace him with pacer Chris Morris and fast bowling all-rounder Theunis de Bruyn. Faf Du Plessis is back in the squad while, according to ESPNCricinfo, Duanne Olivier has been confirmed as the suspended Rabada’s replacement.

More to come….

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd