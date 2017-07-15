England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2: England collapse on a day for bowlers at Trent Bridge

England lost their last six wickets for 62 runs. (Source: AP) England lost their last six wickets for 62 runs. (Source: AP)

Day 2 of the second Test between England and South Africa has been one for the bowlers. England’s final wicket in the post-Tea session was the 14th one to fall on the day with 29 overs remaining to be bowled. Both teams felt the effect of the swing being generated under the overcast skies but undoubtedly, it was England who got the shorter end of the stick as they fell for a total of 205, giving South Africa a lead of 130 runs.

England lost both Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings early in the innings but captain Joe Root and Gary Ballance steadied the ship for the hosts. This meant that, despite the early wickets, England built themselves to a commanding position at Lunch. Ballance was dismissed soon after play resumed in the second session but Root carried the English bastion forward with Jonny Bairstow but was soon dismissed. This triggered a collapse that ended only with England’s 10th wicket.

At the time of Root’s dismissal, England were 143/4. There was still some batting left and so, there wouldn’t have been many alarm bells ringing in the home dressing room. But then Keshav Maharaj came in and first took out Ben Stokes for a duck and then Jonny Bairstow. Chris Morris then took the scalps of Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali in successive deliveries. He couldn’t manage a hat-trick but the damage had been done. Soon came the wickets of Liam Dawson and Mark Wood. England lost their last six wickets for 62 runs.

