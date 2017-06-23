England vs South Africa 2nd T20 Preview: South Africa seek to return to winning ways

South Africa will look to get their campaign back on track. (Source: Reuters) South Africa will look to get their campaign back on track. (Source: Reuters)

After being hammered in the first T20, the South African side will look to get their campaign back on track in the ongoing three-match T20 series. The first match saw the Proteas deliver a lacklustre performance despite getting starts from AB De Villiers and Farhaan Behardien. While chasing England piled on the misery as they romped home comfortably with more than five overs to spare.

In the second T20, which will be the debut of the County Ground at Taunton, the De Villiers South African side will look to put a spirited performance, However, the hosts hold the upper hand after a comprehensive win in the first ODI. Jonny Bairstow was the star of the show with an unbeaten 60 off just 35 balls. He was ably supported by Alex Hales who also looked in good nick with a well-made 47. As far as the bowling is concerned, Mark Wood will be missing the game and the onus will be on Chris Jordan and David Willey.

For the visitors, the main aspect will be to have a proper game plan and execute it in the middle as they seemed completely lost in the first game. AB De Villiers finding form was a singular source of joy and the Proteas must address the issues that plague them or suffer another defeat. They have also struggled to find form and this can be gauged from the fact that they have lost three out of their last four T20’s. The primary reason behind this has been the bowling which has been a big letdown. In the last match, even the highly successful Imran Tahir failed to make an impact. Hence, the likes of Parnell, Morne Morkel, AL Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir must take the responsibility and strike when their team needs them the most.

