England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: South Africa choke to lose series 0-2

With Champions Trophy in sight, England register a two-run victory over South Africa in a high-scoring thriller on Saturday. Disciplined bowling by Mark Wood helped the hosts hold the Ab de Villiers-led side, who needed seven runs off the last six balls.

After winning the toss, the visitors were off to a brilliant start as Kagiso Rabada dismissed Jason Roy on the first ball of the fifth over. England lost its top three batsmen with just 80 runs on the board. However, it was the 95 run partnership between skipper Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes which helped the fight back and take their total to 175 before the Proteas managed to break their partnership.

Stokes, who had a successful IPL season, scored his second ODI hundred and guided England’s total post 250 run mark. The right-handed batsman, who was dropped on consecutive deliveries by Amla and De Kock, brought up his second ODI hundred in 79 balls which included 11 fours and three sixes. Stokes along with Jos Buttler forged a 77 run partnership for the fifth wicket while the later went on to add 78 runs with Moeen Ali to boost England total to 330 in 50 overs.

In reply, South Africa had a decent start as their openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock scored 56 runs in 10 overs before Amla handed an easy catch to Morgan at cover off Stokes on the last delivery of the tenth over. De Villiers along with De Kock rebuilt Protea’s innings as they added 96 runs for the third wicket partnership and took their score past 150. Towards the end, England bowlers leaked out a lot of runs as the visitors continued to cruise in their 331-run chase. however, it was Mark Wood and Jake Ball’s tight bowling which restricted the flow of runs and saw the hosts take a 2-0 lead in the three-match One-day International series. Third and the final match is slated to be played on May 29 at the Lord’s.

