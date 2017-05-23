England vs South Africa 2017: Two equals battle for glory before big test

South Africa tour England for a three-match ODI series. South Africa tour England for a three-match ODI series.

South Africa are ranked number one in the world when it comes to one-day internationals. Before every major tournament, they are touted as a big threat. This time as well just before the ICC Champions Trophy in England, they are one of the biggest contenders for it. But, before the big tournament, they are in England to play a three-match ODI series against the hosts.

The series serves as a perfect preparation for Champions Trophy but it will also be a big test for the top team. England won’t be a cakewalk for them. A team which is ready for the big tournament at home will make them work hard and they know it.

Strengths

South Africa: No team has played such consistent cricket as South Africa. The squad led by De Villiers covers all bases. They have a destructive wicketkeeper-batsman in Quinton de Kock, an in-form Hashim Amla and the experienced triplet of AB, Faf du Plessis and JP Duminy. Not to forget David Miller. In the bowling department, Morne Morkel will be assisted by Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell.

England: Since the 2015 World Cup, England have improved leaps and bounds. The depth in their batting line-up is one of the best in world cricket. Aggressive cricket is the new common for them. Led by Eoin Morgan, England’s aggression will the one thing South Africa need to tackle. Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler are some of the names that feature in their team.

Weaknesses

South Africa: Hard to find one but spin department can be a worry for South Africa. They have Chris Morris as a pace all-rounder but Duminy needs to step up to fill the role of the fifth bowler. If South Africa need to win the England series and go deep in Champions Trophy, they need a spin all-rounder.

England: Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali can provide the late fireworks for the team but they need an experienced hand which chasing. Also, the bowling department may struggle to contain the big hitting South African batsman on a good batting surface.

Head-to-head: South Africa and England have played 43 ODI matches out of which England have won 17 matches while South Africa have won 23. Only two matches have yielded no result.

Player to keep an eye on

South Africa have some of the top match-winners in their team but Quinton de Kock has been in tremendous form since the 2015 World Cup. The wicketkeeper-batsman averaged only 20.15 in that tournament but since then he has averaged almost fifty, scoring nine centuries in the past two years.

For England, the player has to be Ben Stokes. He was the most expensive buy at the 2017 IPL Auction and he proved it by playing a crucial role it taking his team Rising Pune Supergiant to the final. Stokes was declared the most valuable player as well.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd