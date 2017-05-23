England vs South Africa 2017: Full fixtures, schedule, timings, match results

South Africa tour England for a three-match ODI series. South Africa tour England for a three-match ODI series.

South Africa are touring England for a three-match one-day international series before the big event, the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. South Africa will be led by AB de Villiers. Before the three one-day internationals, the side will play two warm-up games against Sussex and Northamptonshire. The first one-day international will be held at Headingley in Leeds on May 24, Wendesday and the third and final one-day international will be held at Lord’s on May 29. England will look to dominate South Africa in the home series and present strong case for the Champions Trophy that begins June 1 in England. They will also look to do well under Eoin Morgan. Here are the complete fixture of South Africa tour of England 2017.

Warm-up – May 19, Friday in Hove

Sussex vs South Africans (1830 hrs IST)

Warm-up – May 21, Sunday in Northampton

Northamptonshire vs South Africans (1830 hrs IST)

1st ODI – May 24, Wednesday at Headingley

England vs South Africa (1830 hrs IST)

2nd ODI – May 27, Saturday at The Rose Bowl

England vs South Africa (1530 hrs IST)

3rd ODI – May 29, Monday at Lord’s

England vs South Africa (1530 hrs IST)

