England vs South Africa, 1st Test: South Africa rattle England before Joe Root digs deep

Joe Root forged a crucial partnership of 167 with Moeen Ali. (Source: Reuters) Joe Root forged a crucial partnership of 167 with Moeen Ali. (Source: Reuters)

The Chorus at the end of day’s play (Roooooooooooooot!) at Lords signified the how first day’s play panned out for the Three Lions. As England ended the day at 357/5, it was primarily due to the contribution of a brilliant 184 by skipper-on-debut – Joe Root. More to follow…

Squad

England Squad:

Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Gary Ballance, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

South Africa Squad:

Heino Kuhn, Dean Elgar (c), Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel

