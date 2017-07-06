England vs South Africa, 1st Test: South Africa rattle England before Joe Root digs deep

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 6, 2017 11:39 pm
The Chorus at the end of day’s play (Roooooooooooooot!) at Lords signified the how first day’s play panned out for the Three Lions. As England ended the day at 357/5, it was primarily due to the contribution of a brilliant 184 by skipper-on-debut – Joe Root. More to follow…
Squad
England Squad:
Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Gary Ballance, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson
South Africa Squad:
Heino Kuhn, Dean Elgar (c), Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel
