England vs South Africa, 1st Test: Moeen Ali was outstanding, says Joe Root

England’s new skipper Joe Root began his captaincy career in the most perfect manner when his side thumped South Africa by 211 runs in the first match of the four-Test series at Lord’s. Off-spinner Moeen Ali bagged a total of 10 wickets in the match. “A bit embarrassing,” Ali said, sheepishly, “but to do that, especially at Lord’s, was a great feeling,” he said.

South Africa’s stand-in captain Dean Elgar expressed his disappointment with the defeat. Elgar led the Proteas side after Faf du Plessis opted out of the first Test due to some family commitments.

“I do think in Test cricket, particularly, you have to make your own luck,” Elgar said. “We haven’t been kind to ourselves the last four days.” “I thought it was game on, to be honest,” Elgar added.

On the other, English skipper hailed his team’s efforts at Lord’s and the right-hander appreciated Moeen Ali’s performance with the ball.

“Everything I asked of the lads, they did,” Root said. “It was nice to get the runs and a monkey off the back. “That’s when he’s at his best, when he is aggressive,” Root said. “He gets great shape on the ball, puts a lot of revs on it and makes it very difficult for batters to line it up.”Whenever you can get a spinner beating both sides of the bat, it’s very difficult to play against. He was outstanding,” said Root.

