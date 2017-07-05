England vs South Africa 1st Test, live streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

England vs South Africa first Test live streaming: England will be looking to bounce back from the 4-0 defeat they suffered on the India tour. England vs South Africa first Test live streaming: England will be looking to bounce back from the 4-0 defeat they suffered on the India tour.

England play South Africa at Lord’s for the first of a four-match Test series starting on Thursday. This is the first time that England will be led by Joe Root, who took over as the skipper after Alastair Cook stepped down following their disastrous tour of India earlier in the year. England will be looking to bounce back from the 4-0 defeat they suffered on the India tour and they face a South African side that have problems of their own.

Captain Faf Du Plessis could not travel to England due to family reasons and will hence not be playing at least the first Test. Dean Elgar will hence be leading the side for the very first. Coach Russel Domingo has backed Elgar to do well in his first stint as South African captain in the longest format of the game. South Africa, placed second on the ICC Test rankings, will be looking to gain on top-ranked India with a good result in the series.

When is the first Test between England and South Africa?

England and South Africa will play the first Test on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

What time is the first Test between England and South Africa?

The first Test will be played at 3:30 PM(IST) i.e., Thursday afternoon/11 AM local time. If you can’t catch the match live, IndianExpress.com will be running a live blog to give you updates, scores and insights on the fly.

What channel will air the first Test between England and South Africa?

The first Test will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where is the first Test between England and South Africa being played?

The series is being hosted in England and the first match will be played at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground.

How do I follow the first Test live online?

The first Test will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com

