England vs South Africa, 1st Test: Kagiso Rabada remains tight-lipped after dismissing Ben Stokes, watch video

Kagiso Rabada chose to stay tight-lipped, figuratively and literally, after getting Kagiso Rabada leg before on the fourth day of the opening Test between South Africa and England at Lord’s. Bowling round the wicket, the South Africa seamer came darting in and with the ball staying low, he pinned the left-handed batsman lbw and that was that for Stokes – gone for 1 with wickets falling quickly in favour of South Africa. But what came next was what caught attention. As Stokes passed Rabada, the South African put his finger to his lips and chose not to say a word – or two words – this time. Walking back, Stokes could only shake his head in frustration with an early exit and the possibly with the extent to which the ball stayed low.

The reactions comes after he was handed a suspension for the second Test following a sending-off to Stokes. In the first innings, Rabada told Stokes to ‘f*** off’ after dismissing him for 56 and was subsequently handed a 15 per cent fine, one demerit point and the suspension.

An ICC statement said: “During the opening day’s play in the Lord’s Test against England on Thursday, Rabada was found guilty of breaching article 2.1.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

“Thursday’s incident related to Rabada using inappropriate language after dismissing England batsman Ben Stokes, which were audible over the stump microphones and also resulted in the batsman to turn before walking off the field.”

In the opening session on Day 4 of the opening Test, England lost control of the match losing seven wickets in a matter of 43 runs. As lunch break came calling, England had been reduced to 182/8 with Jonny Bairstow (28*) and Mark Wood (0*) in the middle. Morne Morkel (3/37) laid the foundation on Sunday morning with Rabada (2/46), Keshav Maharaj (3/65) building on it.

