England vs South Africa, 1st Test: Joe Roots’ 184 draws applause on Twitter

Cricket – England vs South Africa – First Test – London, Britain – July 6, 2017 England’s Joe Root shakes hands with South Africa’s Hashim Amla at the end of the innings Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra Cricket – England vs South Africa – First Test – London, Britain – July 6, 2017 England’s Joe Root shakes hands with South Africa’s Hashim Amla at the end of the innings Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

As England took on South Africa in the first test at Lord’s Joe Root marked his Test debut as a captain with a brilliant century. The sublime effort by Root drew a lot of applause both on and off the field. However, the England innings began precariously as the four wickets fell with just 76 runs on the board. However, from thereon skipper Joe Root along with efforts by Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali steadied the innings. At the end of day’s play England were 357/5 and Root top scoring with an unbeaten 184 off 227 deliveries. Accompanying him on the crease is Moeen Ali who was also unbeaten on 61. But it was Root’s innings which sent social media into a frenzy. Here are some of the reactions:

YESSSS!! A special day gets even better! @root66 reaches 💯 in his first innings as captain 🙌http://t.co/aoH97zsd4R pic.twitter.com/rKY2bayrRf — England Cricket (@englandcricket) 6 July 2017

Great bowling this Am, SO close, but credit to Joe Root & Eng for a good fightback! Still in it, we can roll them tomorrow with the new ball — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) 6 July 2017

I’m just gonna put something controversial out there. Joe Root is pretty good at cricket. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) 6 July 2017

Meanwhile, here are the two squads that took on each other-

Squad

England Squad:

Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Gary Ballance, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

South Africa Squad:

Heino Kuhn, Dean Elgar (c), Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd