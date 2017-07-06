England vs South Africa, 1st Test: Joe Root becomes sixth England player to hit hundred on captaincy debut

Joe Root scored his first century as England’s test captain. (source: Reuters) Joe Root scored his first century as England’s test captain. (source: Reuters)

Joe Root becomes sixth England player to hit a hundred on captaincy debut. Root, who took over the captaincy role from Alastair Cook after England’s series defeat in India, joins the likes of Archie McLaren, Allan Lamb, Andrew Strauss, Kevin Pietersen and Alastair Cook.

After becoming the second youngest Test captain, Root becomes the 30th batsman to score a century in their first Test in charge. After winning the toss and electing to bat, hosts lost openers Cook and Jennings early. Root, who came in after Philander dismissed Cook in the fourth over, steadied England’s innings with Gary Ballance. But Morne Morkel struck to get Ballance leg-before.

Jonny Bairstow became Philander’s third pray as the hosts were reduced to 76/4. It was Ben Stokes’ 108-ball 56 that helped the hosts rebuild their innings after early hiccups. The duo of Stokes and Root forged a 114-run partnership, before he got an out-side edge off Kagiso Rabada and was caught behind by Quinton de Kock. This was the third hundred run plus partnership between the two batsmen. Playing under pressure, Root smashed 15 fours in his knock to bring up his 12th Test hundred.

Captains who have hit 100 on captaincy debut:

For India: Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Virat Kohli

For England: Archie McLaren, Allan Lamb, Andrew Strauss, Kevin Pietersen, Alastair Cook, Joe Root

For Australia: Billy Murdoch, Harry Trott, Monty Noble, Clem Hill, Warwick Armstrong, Lindsay Hassett, Greg Chappell, Graham Yallop, Steve Smith

For New Zealand: Geoff Rabone, Graham Dowling, Bevan Congdon, jeff Crowe

For South Africa: Herbie Taylor, Jackie McGlew

For West Indies: Jeff Stollmeyer, Clive Llyod, Shivnarine Chanderpaul

For Zimbabwe: Dave Houghton, Brendon Taylor

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd